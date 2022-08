Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for north/eastern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Scattered heavy falls are also likely in eastern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a well marked low pressure area (LPA) located over Sindh is likely to move in northwest direction and approach Balochistan during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is also present over upper/western parts of the country.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jacobabad and Sukkur.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from 25-26.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala on August 25.

Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from August 25-26.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred at Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Badin 90 mm, Mirpur Khas 84, Tando Jam 80, Chhor 77, Sakrand 69, Shaheed Benazirabad 61, Hyderabad 56, Rohri 51, Khairpur 31, Mithi 31, Thatta, Dadu 30, Mohenjo Daro, Sukkur 24, Karachi (Gadap Town 23, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Sarjani 21, Quaidabad 16, Saadi Town 15, North Karachi 13, Gulshan-e-Maymaar, Orangi 10, Jinnah Terminal, Faisal Base 09, Saddar 08, Korangi 06, DHA, University Road 05, Masroor Base, Kemari, MOS 04, Nazimabad 03), Larkana, Mithi 19, Jacobabad 04, Punjab: Rahim Yar Khan 53, Jhelum 47, Sialkot (A/P 39, City 12), Kot Addu 38, Chakwal 24, Mangala 20, Islamabad (Saidpur 18, Golra 06, Z/P 04), Mandi Bahauddin 14, Murree 12 , DG Khan 09, Bahawalpur (Airport 09, City 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 08, Chaklala, Kachahri 02), Khanewal, Khanpur, Bhakkar 06, Multan 05, Narowal 04, Gujarat 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 22, Lasbela 06, Kashmir: Kotli 14, Rawalakot 06, Garhi Dupatta 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 12, Mir Khani 06, Chitral 05, Drosh 04, Saidu Sharif 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 08, Babusar 04, Bagrote 03, Gilgit, Hunza, Gupis and Skardu 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 41 C, Joharabad and Noorpurthal 40 C.