Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Punjab, southeastern Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Moist currents were penetrating southern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in southeastern Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Balochistan, south/upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Sindh: Mirpur Khas 26mm, Karachi (MOS 32, University Road 28, Faisal Base 25, Masroor Base 24, Gulshan Hadid 23, Qaidabad 18, Jinnah Terminal 13, Kemari 12, Sarjani Town 11, Saadi Town 10, DHA 09, Korangi, Nazimabad 03), Chur 22, Thatta 19, Badin 11, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 18, Parachinar 05, Saidu sharif, Kalam 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 12, Punjab: Chakwal 09, Multan (Airport 09, City 01), Bahawalnagar 08, Sargodha, Khanewal.

01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 09, Airport 08), Garhi Dupatta 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: 01 mm of rain was recorded in Astor, Bunji 07, Bagrote, Chilas 04, Babusar and Gilgit 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 42 C, Sibbi, Lasbela 41 and Nokkundi 40 C.