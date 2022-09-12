UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind Thundershower Likely In Various Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Punjab, southeastern Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Moist currents were penetrating southern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in southeastern Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Balochistan, south/upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Sindh: Mirpur Khas 26mm, Karachi (MOS 32, University Road 28, Faisal Base 25, Masroor Base 24, Gulshan Hadid 23, Qaidabad 18, Jinnah Terminal 13, Kemari 12, Sarjani Town 11, Saadi Town 10, DHA 09, Korangi, Nazimabad 03), Chur 22, Thatta 19, Badin 11, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 18, Parachinar 05, Saidu sharif, Kalam 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 12, Punjab: Chakwal 09, Multan (Airport 09, City 01), Bahawalnagar 08, Sargodha, Khanewal.

01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 09, Airport 08), Garhi Dupatta 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: 01 mm of rain was recorded in Astor, Bunji 07, Bagrote, Chilas 04, Babusar and Gilgit 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 42 C, Sibbi, Lasbela 41 and Nokkundi 40 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Multan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Road Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Turbat Saidu Chur Mirpur Khas Bahawalnagar Chakwal Khanewal Thatta Badin Barkhan Lasbela Muzaffarabad Gulshan Korangi Garhi Dupatta Chilas Airport

Recent Stories

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

1 hour ago
 Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.