Rain-wind Thundershower Likely In Various Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Rain-wind thundershower likely in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over the hills) for upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till tomorrow.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Parachinar.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 03mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09 C, Kalam, Skardu -05 and Astore -04 C.

