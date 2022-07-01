Rain wind-thundershower to continue across most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Rain wind-thundershower would likely to continue in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh and eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the country.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning was Islamabad 25 degrees centigrade, Lahore 27, Karachi 30, Peshawar 29, Quetta and Muzaffarabad 26, Gilgit and Murree 20 degrees centigrade, Radio Pakistan reported.