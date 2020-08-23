UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain-wind Thundershowers Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Rain-wind thundershowers forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Sunday forecast rain, wind-thundershowers in Sindh, southeastern Balochistan, northeastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas during next 24 hours.

During last 24 hours, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershowers occurred in Lower Sindh, eastern Balochistan, Lahore and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Sindh: Nagarparker 38, Karachi (Landhi 18, Gulshan-e- Hadid, Surjani 17, Saddar 12, North Karachi 10, Kemari 8, Jinnah Terminal 07, Faisal Base 05, Old Airport 03, Masroor Base, Saadi Town 02, University Road 01), islam Kot 17, Badin 14, Kaloi 06, Diplo 05, Mithi 02, Balochistan: Khuzdar 09, Punjab: Lahore Airport 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

The maximum temperature recorded in Nokkundi 44°C, Dalbandin, Chillas 43°C, Turbat, Rohri and Dadu 41°C.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in lower half of the country which are likely to strengthen in next 24 to 48 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Road Turbat Badin Dadu Khuzdar Dalbandin Landhi Saddar Rohri Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

46 minutes ago

China launches new optical remote-sensing satellit ..

1 hour ago

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

3 hours ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

4 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.