Rain-wind thundershowers forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Sunday forecast rain, wind-thundershowers in Sindh, southeastern Balochistan, northeastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas during next 24 hours.

During last 24 hours, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershowers occurred in Lower Sindh, eastern Balochistan, Lahore and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Sindh: Nagarparker 38, Karachi (Landhi 18, Gulshan-e- Hadid, Surjani 17, Saddar 12, North Karachi 10, Kemari 8, Jinnah Terminal 07, Faisal Base 05, Old Airport 03, Masroor Base, Saadi Town 02, University Road 01), islam Kot 17, Badin 14, Kaloi 06, Diplo 05, Mithi 02, Balochistan: Khuzdar 09, Punjab: Lahore Airport 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

The maximum temperature recorded in Nokkundi 44°C, Dalbandin, Chillas 43°C, Turbat, Rohri and Dadu 41°C.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in lower half of the country which are likely to strengthen in next 24 to 48 hours.