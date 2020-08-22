UrduPoint.com
Rain-wind Thundershowers Forecast In KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Rain-wind thundershowers forecast in KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Saturday forecast rain-wind-thundershowers in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lower Sindh, Northeast Balochistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during next 24 hours.

During past 24 hour, rain-wind-thundershowers occurred in Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, few districts of Punjab, Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Sindh: Karachi ( Surjani 186, North Karachi, Nazimabad 106, Gulshan Hadeed 84, Masroor Base 54, Saddi Town 37, University Road 28, Landhi 25, Faisal Base 22, Jinnah Terminal 21, Saddar 20, Old Area Airport 14, Kemari 12), Thatta 30, Badin 27, Mirpurkhas 25, Mithi 19, Hyderabad 18, Islamkot 13, Diplo, Chachro 11, Kaloi 04, Paddian\r\n03, Khyber -Pakhtunkhwa: Mohmand Dam 32, Balakot 23, Pattan 07, Parachinar 05, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 09 Garhi Dupatta 01, Punjab: Okara 07, Gujrat 05, Sialkot (City 04), Hafizabad 02, Faisalabad 01, Balochistan: Kalat 13,Barkhan 01.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in lower parts of the country. Shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

