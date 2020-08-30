UrduPoint.com
Rain-wind Thundershowers Forecast In Most Parts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Rain-wind thundershowers forecast in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind/thundershowers in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during this time span.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are affecting Sindh and likely to persist in next 24 hours. A strong rainy system is also likely to approach in upper parts of the country from tonight which is expected to grip most upper parts on Monday and Tuesday.

During past 24 hour, Mainly dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain - thundershowers occurred in lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time period remained Chhor 62mm, Mithi 02mm, Punjab: Okara 14mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 14mm, Dir, Mir Khani 03mm, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Sunday were: Turbat 42°C ,Sibbi 40°C and Dalbandin 39°C.

