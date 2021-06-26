Rain wind thunderstorm at isolated places in KP,Punjab,GB

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The MET department Saturday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Whereas hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central parts of the Country.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 34, Shamsabad 12), Islamabad (Zero Point 29, Saidpur 20, Bokra, Airport 09, Golra 07), Sialkot (Airport 22, City 14), Narowal 18, Gujrat, Joharabad 14, Murree 13, Sahiwal, Sargodha 08, Noorpurthal 05, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangla 04, Hafizabad, Kasur 03, Attock, Okara 02, Lahore (City, Airport 02), Chakwal 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Air) Port 27, City 23), Garhi Dupatta 20, Rawalakot 19, Kotli 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 16, Kakul 05, Saidu Sharif 04, Pattan, Lower Dir 02 and Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 02.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Sibbi 46, Dadu 44, Shaheed Benazirabad and Turbat 43.