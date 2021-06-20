UrduPoint.com
Rain-wind Thunderstorm At Isolated Places To Occur In Punjab,KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Federal capital ,south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during next 24 hours.

However hot and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country during daytime.

According to Met office, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and western parts of the country.

Whereas moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in lower parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Sibbi 47, Dadu 44, Turbat, Jacobabad, Rohri, Sakrand and Shaheed Benazirabad 43.

