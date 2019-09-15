Rain, wind-thunderstorm expected at isolated places during next 24 hours: MET office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country,a MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab Gujranwala 11mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala ),Sargodha, Lahore, Faislabad Trace, KP Kalam Trace.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi 43°C, Noorpur Thal and Dadu 42°C.