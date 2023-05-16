DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The rain and wind-dust thunderstorm is expected in Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next two days.

According to the Meteorological Office, the wind-dust thunderstorm and rain is expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan on May 17 and 18.

Moreover, the farmers were advised to take adequate steps regarding adverse impacts on standing crops and livestock.