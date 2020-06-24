Rain-wind-thunderstorm forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department Wednesday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with gusty winds in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

A Shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Rainfall occurred in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Punjab: Jhelum 58, Attock 25, Narowal 25, Hafizabad 23, Mandi Bahauddin 20, Islamabad (Airport 15, Bokra 03, Zero Point 02), Sialkot (City 18, Airport 09), Joharabad 12, Gujranwala 11 , Murree 10, Layyah 08, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 05, Shamsabad 01), Gujarat 05, Faisalabad 03, Lahore (Airport 02, City Trace), Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal 02, Jhang 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bhai, Dir (Upper 23, Lower 08), Kakul 15, Kalam 09, Bannu 05, Balakot, Drosh 03, Chirat 02, Peshawar, Mir Khani, Malam Jabba 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 05, City 02), Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 05, Kotli 03, Balochistan: Kalat 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Chilas 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Mohenjodaro 47, Nokkundi and Dalbadin 46°C.