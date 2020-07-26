Rain-wind thunderstorm forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, eastern Balochistan, south Punjab, lower Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Rain-thunderstorm occurred in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, northeastern Balochistan and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm) was recorded at Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 48, Shamsabad 38), Islamabad (Zero Point 40, Golra 15, Bokra 14, Saidpur 10, Airport Trace), Jhelum 29, Murree 10, Bahawalpur Airport 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 23, Kotli 18, Rawalakot 05, Muzaffarabad (City 02, Airport Trace), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 20, upper Dir 18, Kakul 13, Malam Jabba 09, Balakot 06, Balochistan: Panjgur 08 and Sibbi 06.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Nokkundi 46 °C, Sibbi and Shaheed Benazirabad 43°C. Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak moist currents are reaching central and lower parts of the country.