Rain Wind-thunderstorm Forecast In Islamabad, KP, Punjab, Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Rain wind-thunderstorm forecast in Islamabad, KP, Punjab, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain wind-thunderstorm in Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir for Tuesday.

According to PMD, Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the period. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During past 24 hour, weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain recorded in Punjab: Sialkot (City 25, AP 04), Gujranwala 10, Narowal 09, Murree 05, Gujrat 02, Attock 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 08, Upper 01), Parachinar 07, Saidusharif 03 and Balakot 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C) were recorded at Mithi 43°C, Hyderabad, Chhor and Shaheed Benazirabad 42 °C.

According synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country from today evening to Tuesday.

