Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

Relevant Departments to take precautionary measures,

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / 22 february -2022) NDMA Islamabad, 21st Feb 2022: As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh weather advisory dated 21st Feb 2022, a westerly wave is likely to enter Western Parts of the Country on Monday (night) likely to persist in Upper parts of the country till 24 Feb 2022.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills and isolated hailstorm in various parts of the country are expected. On the basis of PMD weather forecast, NDMA has issued instructions to respective Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period.

The PDMAs/ DDMAs have been directed further to coordinate with concerned departments for restoration of roads in case of any blockage / obstruction, and to ensure tourists/ visitors in at-risk/ affected areas to be apprised / forewarned about weather forecast. Spokesperson NDMA