Rain-wind Thunderstorm Likely At Various Places: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Gusty/dust raising winds are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh with rain-wind/thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas on Tuesday during evening or night.

This was revealed by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its daily forecast.

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan during evening or night.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hot and dry weather is expected in most plain districts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kalam, Mardan, Abbottabad and Kurram during evening or night.

The weather will remain very hot and dry in most parts of Sindh.

While in Balochistan, hot weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely in Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan and Sibbi.

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Jhelum 32 mm, Murree 10, Islamabad (City 08, Airport, Bokra, Golra 03, Saidpur 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 06, Chaklala 02), Attock 02, Sialkot (Airport 01), Kashmir: Rawalakot 24, Muzaffarabad (City 05, Airport 03), Kotli 03, Garhi Dupatta 02, Balochistan: Lasbella 12, Barkhan 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 11, Kakul 06, Parachinar, Upper Dir 03, Drosh, Balakot 02, Peshawar (City 02, Airport 01), Mirkhani , Chitral 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar, Gupis 03, Gilgit 02 and Bagrote 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi, Mandi Bahauddin 46 C, Dadu, Bhakkar, Jhelum and Gujrat 45 C.

