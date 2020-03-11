UrduPoint.com
Rain Wind-thunderstorm Likely In Most Parts : MET Office

Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely in most parts : MET Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) in northeast Balochistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit- Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Westerly weather system is affecting northeast Balochistan and is expected to grip most central and upper parts from today, the MET office reported.

Rain-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Balochistan, south Punjab, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during last 24 hours.

Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm):Balochistan: Barkhan 63, Zhob 23, Dalbandin 12, Sibbi 08, Quetta (Samungli 06, City 05), Kalat 05, Panjgur 02, Punjab: Bhakkar 14, R.Y.Khan 06, D.G.Khan 05, Khanpur 02, Bahawalpur (City,A.P 01), Bahawalnagar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D.I.Khan 14, Parachinar 12, Bannu 01, Sindh: Sukkur 09, Rohri 07, Jacobbabad 06 and Larkana 03.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (°C): Kalam -06°C, Skardu -02°C, Astore & Kalat -01°C.

