Rain-wind Thunderstorm Likely In Various Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Rain-wind thunderstorm likely in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is likely in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab and Potohar region during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Hailstorm is also expected at a few places during the forecast period. Few heavy falls are also likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and north Balochistan. Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country.

In Islamabad, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm snow over hills is expected in Chitral, Kurram, Waziristan, Dir, Swat, Balakot, Kohistan, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Few heavy falls are also expected in upper areas during the period.

In Punjab, cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Murree, Galliyat including Potohar region, Gujranwala, Lahore, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar.

In Balochistan, cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the province. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Sibbi, Khuzdar, Kalat, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Panjgur, Kech, Dalbandin and Nokkundi.

Few heavy falls are also expected in northern districts during the period.

In Sindh, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while partly cloudy weather in Sukkur, Larkana and adjoining areas.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Few heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir during the period.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cloudy in most parts of the country. Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper and central Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Barkhan 33mm, Khuzdar 25, Chaman 04, Dalbandin 03, Nokkundi 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D.I Khan (Airport 16, City 07), Saidu Sharif 08, Malam Jabba 04, Balakot, Parachinar 03, Pattan 02, Kalam 01, Punjab: Dera Ghazi Khan 05, Bhakkar 08, Jhang, Noopur Thal 06, Kot Addu 05, Narowal, Layyah 04, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh 03, Multan (City 03, Airport 02), Faisalabad 02, Bahawalnagar, Kot Addu, Hafizabad, Joharabad, Lahore (City, Airport) 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 04 and Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 02mm.

The snowfall recorded in Astore and Skardu was traces.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -06 Cand Kalam -03 C.

