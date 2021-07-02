Rain wind-thunderstorm to continue next three days in most parts of country: MET office

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The MET department Friday predicted rain-wind-thunderstorm to continue for next two to three days from Friday (night) to Sunday particularly during evening and morning hours at scattered places in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura and Sargodha.

Talking to APP, Spokesman MET office Islamabad Dr Zaheer Babar said prevailing hot weather condition would also be subsided.

He said weak moist currents from Arabian sea would penetrate in central and upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next 02-03 days.

He said dust-thunderstorm also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rajanpur, Kalat, Barkhan, Loralai and Sibbi on Saturday and Sunday.