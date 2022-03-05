UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind-thunderstorm With Hailstorm Predicted In KP

Published March 05, 2022

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with hailstorm predicted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted rain-wind-thunderstorm with hailstorm and snow over the hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Saturday (today) evening till Thursday March 10, 2022, said a dispatch issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the province.

It said that a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter western and upper parts of the province during the period. Under the influence of this weather system scattered to widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm of moderate intensity with snowfall over the hills is expected in most districts of the province from Saturday evening to Thursday.

Isolated heavy rainfall associated with gusty winds and hailstorm is also expected in the province, during the period.

Moderate to isolated heavy snowfall is expected in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Kurram during districts.

It said that wind and hailstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures and standing crops, road blockage and landslides in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts are also possible during the period.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DC) in the province to take precautionary measures in order to avoid/ minimize human losses and/or any damages to property.

