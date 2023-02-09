Rain, wind with isolated hailstorm likely to persist in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center on Thursday predicted rain, wind, and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP).

Moderate to isolated heavy rainfall / snowfall is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kurram and Khyber districts.

It said that rain-wind and thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is also expected in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts. The rain may subside in the afternoon.

In a possible impact, moderate to heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, and Abbottabad districts during the forecast period. Rain may also trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas. However, isolated drizzle and light rain occurred at Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Khyber & Kurram districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Parachinar 07, Tirah (Khyber) 03, Peshawar (A/P 01, City Trace), Landikotal (Khyber), Kalam 01 (each), Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 22/08, Chitral 10/02, Timergara 17/05, Dir 14/-01, Mirkhani 14/-01, Kalam 11/-07, Drosh 10/03, Saidu Sharif 17/02, Pattan 18/09, Malam Jabba 06/-03, Takht Bhai 22/07, Kakul 16/02, Balakot 17/08, Parachinar 13/-03, Bannu 25/09, Cherat 12/04, D.I. Khan 26/11.

The minimum temperatures recorded in the province were, Kalam -07 C and Parachinar -03° C.