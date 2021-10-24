Rain, winds turns city weather cold

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Heay rain with winds in various parts of the city on Saturday turned the weather cold.

Low lying areas were inundated with rain water which also affected traffic flow on the roads.

According to the Met department, more rain wind-thunderstorm was expected in the city and other areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

Rain was expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Joharabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Gujrat, Mianwali, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Sahiwal.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm were also likely to occur during the period. Wind-thunderstorm with rain was expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur.

According to a synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 to 48 hours.