Rain-wind/thundershower expected at various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Potohar region,Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir and Northeast Punjab during the forecast period.

Hot and humid weather is likely in most plain areas of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Khuzdar.

The rainfall recorded during thebperiod was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 15 and Airport 03), Rawalakot 13, Punjab: Murree 14, Khanpur 09, Mangla 07, Attock 02, Balochistan: Khuzdar 07mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi, Dalbandin 46 C, Sibbi and Jacobabad 44 C.