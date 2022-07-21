UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind/thundershower Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Rain-wind/thundershower expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan during the next 12 hours.

Scattered heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Radio Pakistan Reported.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Quetta twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar thirty, Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-six degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower (few heavy falls) is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:Srinagar and Anantnag twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh fourteen, Pulwama and Baramula twenty-one, and Shopian twenty-two degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Baramula Jammu Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

3 hours ago
 Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

12 hours ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

12 hours ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

12 hours ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.