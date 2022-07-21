Rain-wind/thundershower expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan during the next 12 hours.

Scattered heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Radio Pakistan Reported.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Quetta twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar thirty, Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-six degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower (few heavy falls) is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:Srinagar and Anantnag twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh fourteen, Pulwama and Baramula twenty-one, and Shopian twenty-two degree centigrade.