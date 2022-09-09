UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind/thundershower Expected In Upper, Central Parts Of Country: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Rain-wind/thundershower expected in upper, central parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind thundershower in upper and central parts of the country from September 10-14 with occasional gaps.

The moist currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to continue during the next four to five days.

A westerly wave was also likely to enter upper parts of the country on September 11 (Sunday).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from September 10-14 while in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh September 13-14 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin from September 10-14 while in Lasbela, Kalat and Khuzdar on September 13 and 14 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, the met office said that the rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Galiyat and Murree.

during the forecast period.

