Rain wind/thundershower expected in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Rain wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and lower Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir, Radio Pakistan Reported.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty-two, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy/chances of rain-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla, partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershower in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh thirteen, Anantnag and Shopian nineteen degree centigrade.