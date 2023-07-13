Rain-wind/thundershower expected in various parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, upper Punjab, northeastern Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places during the forecast period. While the weather will remain mainly hot and humid in most parts of the country.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and are likely to continue in the coming days. A westerly wave was also likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Friday (evening/night).

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Kashmir and Punjab.

The rainfall recorded in various parts was Punjab: Faisalabad 29 mm, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin 17, Mangla 13, Hafizabad 06, Gujranwala, Kasur 04, Sialkot (City) 03, Narowal, Gujrat, Okara, Bahawalnagar 02, Bahawalpur (Airport), Multan (Airport), Sahiwal 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 28 and Kotli 05 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu, Dalbandin and Nokkundi 45 C.