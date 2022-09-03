UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind/thundershower Likely In Upper Parts Of The Country:PMD

Published September 03, 2022

Rain-wind/thundershower likely in upper parts of the country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower in upper parts of the country from Sunday till Tuesday.

Hot and humid weather is expected in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab during the next three days.

The met office has informed that weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from Sunday to Tuesday.

Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan on Sunday and Monday.

Hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab during the next three to four days.

About the possible impacts, the PMD indicated that the rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat and Murree during the forecast period.

