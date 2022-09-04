UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind/thundershower Likely In Upper Parts Of Country:PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls may occur in Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian sea were penetrating central and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Kashmir, Potohar region and Kakul.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Kashmir: Rawalakot 40mm, Muzaffarabad (City 31, Airport 15), Kotli 09, Punjab: Islamabad (Golra 31, Saidpur 23, Zero Point 06), Murree, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 16mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Chilas 41 C,Nokkundi, Sibbi and Dalbandin 40 C.

