Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Parts Of Country; PMD

Published September 30, 2022

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated parts of country; PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm for isolated places for upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However, a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect the upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibi 40 C and Bahawalpur 39 C.

