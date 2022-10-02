Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.However, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Lasbela.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Buner 35mm, Dir (Lower 22, Upper 15), Malam Jabba 09, Saidu Sharif 08, Kakul 06, Pattan, Balakot 04, Chitral, Mir Khani 01, Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 30, Shamsabad 17), Islamabad (Saidpur 21, Golra, Zero Point 13, Bokra 12), Murree 09, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 24, City 21), Garhi Dupatta 15, Kotli 14, Rawalakot 07, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar, Bagrote 07, Gilgit 02, Chilas 01 and Balochistan: Lasbela 05mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Sibbi 42 C and Bahawalnagar 39 C.