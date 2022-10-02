UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Places In Upper KP, GB, Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.However, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Lasbela.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Buner 35mm, Dir (Lower 22, Upper 15), Malam Jabba 09, Saidu Sharif 08, Kakul 06, Pattan, Balakot 04, Chitral, Mir Khani 01, Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 30, Shamsabad 17), Islamabad (Saidpur 21, Golra, Zero Point 13, Bokra 12), Murree 09, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 24, City 21), Garhi Dupatta 15, Kotli 14, Rawalakot 07, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar, Bagrote 07, Gilgit 02, Chilas 01 and Balochistan: Lasbela 05mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Sibbi 42 C and Bahawalnagar 39 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Saidu Bahawalnagar Chitral Dir Lasbela Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Buner Balakot Garhi Dupatta Chilas Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

12 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

21 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

21 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

21 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.