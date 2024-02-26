Open Menu

Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At KP, GB, Punjab, Kashmir: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at KP, GB, Punjab, Kashmir: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in northern and southwestern Balochistan during the forecast period.

Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting Balochistan and was likely to persist for a few days.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts. However, the rain occurred at Malam Jabba was 08mm and Murree 01 mm.

The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 02 inches and Murree 01 inches.

The minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -14C, Kalam -12, Astore -09, Malam Jabba-06, Skardu, Gupis, Hunza -05, Bagrote -04, Rawalakot, Gilgit and Dir -03C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Dir Skardu Rawalakot

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

5 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

8 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

15 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

1 day ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan