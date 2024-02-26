Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At KP, GB, Punjab, Kashmir: PMD
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, south Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
Isolated heavy falls are also expected in northern and southwestern Balochistan during the forecast period.
Mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting Balochistan and was likely to persist for a few days.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts. However, the rain occurred at Malam Jabba was 08mm and Murree 01 mm.
The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 02 inches and Murree 01 inches.
The minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -14C, Kalam -12, Astore -09, Malam Jabba-06, Skardu, Gupis, Hunza -05, Bagrote -04, Rawalakot, Gilgit and Dir -03C.
