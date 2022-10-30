UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At Upper KP, GB, Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, GB, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period was Leh -03 °C, Skardu 00 °C and Kalam 01 °C.

