Rain With Gusty Wind Predicted

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:24 PM

The Provincial Met Office Tuesday predicted rain with gusty winds and thunderstorm at scattered places of the province for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Tuesday predicted rain with gusty winds and thunderstorm at scattered places of the province for next 24 hours.

Rain is expected in DI Khan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohammad, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Bunner, Chitral and Malakand districts.

Similarly, the Met Office also forecast thunderstorm for same districts for next 48 hours.

