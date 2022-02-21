UrduPoint.com

Rain With Gusty Winds In Certain Areas Of KP Expected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Rain with gusty winds in certain areas of KP expected

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds with light snowfall over the hills are also expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Laki Marwat, D I Khan, Tank, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Kurram, Bajaur, Orakzai, North and South Waziristan districts, says morning report of the regional meteorological center issued here on Monday.

During the last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the province.

On Monday's lowest minimum temperature -07°C was recorded at Kalam.

