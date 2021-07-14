UrduPoint.com
Rain With Gusty Winds Likely In Certain Areas Of KP: Met Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast rain with thunderstorm and strong gusty winds in certain areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to daily report of the regional centre, rain with thunderstorm (isolated heavy rainfall) and strong gusty winds is expected in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, Tank and D I Khan districts.

While in most parts of the province humid and partly cloudy weather is expected, says the report.

On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature 38°C was recorded in D I Khan.

