Rain with snowfall forecast in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Met Office Friday forecast rain with snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday as a strong westerly wave was likely to enter in Pakistan on Sunday and to grip upper parts of the country.

It said that rain with snowfall is expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurrum and could cause considerable decrease in the mercury level.

It also warned that heavy rainfall could trigger landslides in upper parts and advised the disaster management authorities to take precautionary measures in advance.

The weather would remain cold and dry during the next 24 to 48 hours across the province.