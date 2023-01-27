(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with snowfall over the hills in western and upper parts of the country from Saturday till Monday which would decrease temperatures from two to four-degree celsius.

A westerly wave entering western parts of the country on Saturday will grip upper parts on Sunday and may persist till Monday afternoon.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Abbottabad from January 28 evening or night till January 30.

While rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Karak, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan on January 29 and 30.

Light to moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Panjgur, Turbat, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran coast on January 28th evening or night and January 29.

Light rain is also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan during the period.

About the possible impacts, moderate to isolated heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from January 28 (night) till January 30.

Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may also occur during the forecast period.

Tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops particularly in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The met office has advised all concerned authorities to remain vigilant to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.