UrduPoint.com

Rain With Snowfall Over Hills Likely In Country's Western, Upper Parts On Weekend

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Rain with snowfall over hills likely in country's western, upper parts on weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with snowfall over the hills in western and upper parts of the country from Saturday till Monday which would decrease temperatures from two to four-degree celsius.

A westerly wave entering western parts of the country on Saturday will grip upper parts on Sunday and may persist till Monday afternoon.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Abbottabad from January 28 evening or night till January 30.

While rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Karak, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan on January 29 and 30.

Light to moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Panjgur, Turbat, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran coast on January 28th evening or night and January 29.

Light rain is also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan during the period.

About the possible impacts, moderate to isolated heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from January 28 (night) till January 30.

Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may also occur during the forecast period.

Tourists have been advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops particularly in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The met office has advised all concerned authorities to remain vigilant to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Murree Gujrat Sahiwal Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Chaman Turbat Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Charsadda Nowshera Bhakkar Hafizabad Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh Chitral Haripur Kohistan Shangla Barkhan Harnai Khuzdar Pishin Qila Saifullah Skardu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Ghizer Panjgur January Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns Israelâ€™s brutal attac ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Israelâ€™s brutal attack in Palestine

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs now provides possibility of clea ..

Abu Dhabi Customs now provides possibility of clearing goods for non-resident in ..

50 minutes ago
 ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant s ..

ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant seats of PTI

1 hour ago
 PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this m ..

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this month

3 hours ago
 US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

4 hours ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.