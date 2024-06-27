Rain With Strong Winds Cool Down Hyderabad, Power Supply Disrupted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) After several days of extreme heat and humidity in Hyderabad, rain with strong winds made the weather pleasant on Thursday evening, the rain reduced the heat in the city and its surroundings, while in some areas signboards were damaged due to strong winds, and the power supply was suspended.
Due to the strong winds and rain, about 65 HESCO feeders were tripped. According to the HESCO spokesperson, there had been reports of signboards and trees falling on 11 kV feeder lines in the areas of Auto Bhan Road, Phuleli, Wadhu Wah and Thandi Sarak.
The spokesperson stated that power restoration work will be quickly completed after the rain stops, with safety measures, and the HESCO Chief Muhammad Roshan Otho was personally monitoring the restoration work.
