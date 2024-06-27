Open Menu

Rain With Strong Winds Cool Down Hyderabad, Power Supply Disrupted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Rain with strong winds cool down Hyderabad, Power supply disrupted

After several days of extreme heat and humidity in Hyderabad, rain with strong winds made the weather pleasant on Thursday evening, the rain reduced the heat in the city and its surroundings, while in some areas signboards were damaged due to strong winds, and the power supply was suspended

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) After several days of extreme heat and humidity in Hyderabad, rain with strong winds made the weather pleasant on Thursday evening, the rain reduced the heat in the city and its surroundings, while in some areas signboards were damaged due to strong winds, and the power supply was suspended.

Due to the strong winds and rain, about 65 HESCO feeders were tripped. According to the HESCO spokesperson, there had been reports of signboards and trees falling on 11 kV feeder lines in the areas of Auto Bhan Road, Phuleli, Wadhu Wah and Thandi Sarak.

The spokesperson stated that power restoration work will be quickly completed after the rain stops, with safety measures, and the HESCO Chief Muhammad Roshan Otho was personally monitoring the restoration work.

Related Topics

Weather Road Hyderabad

Recent Stories

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

24 minutes ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

1 hour ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

2 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

2 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

2 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

2 hours ago
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

2 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

2 hours ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

2 hours ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

2 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries

2 hours ago
 BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco- ..

BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan