Rain With Strong Winds Predicted In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Met Office on Tuesday predicted rain with strong winds and thunder in the upper and central areas from Thursday, September 26 in upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

It said that humid winds were likely to enter the upper regions of the country from the Bay of Bengal on September 25 evening due to which Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Batagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and DI Khan would experience intermittent gusty winds and thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned the district governments that heavy rains would increase water flow in local rivers of Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera and Swabi and could also cause urban flooding in the lower areas and landslides in the upper areas.

The district administrations were directed to ensure the availability of small and large machineries to deal with any untoward incident.

PDMA advised general public to stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings and structures and billboards.

The tourists were advised to contact PDMA Emergency Helpline 1700 in case of any query or emergency

