Rain with thundershowers expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Rain, coupled with thundershowers, is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, rain-thundershowers are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujarat, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Layyah. Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Khanewal.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 31 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday.