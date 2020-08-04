UrduPoint.com
Rain With Thundershowers Expected In City

Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Rain with thundershowers expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan.

Weak Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological department, hot and very humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Potohar region, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin and few places in Lahore.

While rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are also expected in Multan, D. G Khan, Bhakkar and Layyah.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 38 & 29 centigrade respectively on Tuesday.

