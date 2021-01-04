Rain with thunderstorm expected in City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Rain with thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday. Moist currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are reaching northeastern parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain-thunderstorm (heavy falls/hailstorm) is expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura and Pothohar region.

Snowfall in Murree and Galiyat is also expected.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Mandi Bahauddin and Bahawalnagar.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 18 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively on Monday.