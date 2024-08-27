Rain With Thunderstorm Expected In Punjab, Sindh In Next 36 To 48 Hours: NDMA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of NDMA anticipated more rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds in most parts of Sindh and Punjab on 27th and 28th August
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of NDMA anticipated more rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds in most parts of Sindh and Punjab on 27th and 28th August.
"A deep depression is currently located near Runn of Kach Gujarat, India. The system is approaching south east Pakistan including most parts of Sindh," the NDMA in a news release on Tuesday said.
Under the influence of this system, Nagarparkar, Tharparkur, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Dadu, Sanghae, Tando Allah Yar, Tandu Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and Mitiari are expected to experience heavy rainfall over the next 36-48 hours.
Thunderstorms are likely by afternoon, leading to heavy rains as a monsoon system is active over most parts of the Punjab province and it will lead to rainfall with isolated heavy falls in the next 36-48 hours.
The areas likely to be impacted included the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Potohar region, northeastern Punjab, central and southern Punjab, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sahiwal Division, & some districts like Attock, Murree, Galliyat, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Khanpur, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Mandi Bahauddin are likely to receive rainfall with intermittent heavy falls in isolated places.
"Heavy downpour may lead to urban flooding in urban centers. Rainfall will increase flows in local nullahs and rivers. Heavy downpour, windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period," it said.
The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and heavy rains. NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.
The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.
