Rain with thunderstorm from Feb 17 to 21 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Met Office on Thursday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, wind with thunderstorms and snowfall in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from February 17 to 21.

It said that cold and dry weather would prevail over most districts of the province during the next 24 to 48 hours, however, light rain and snowfall are expected over isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir and Swat districts in the evening and night.

The weather remained cold and dry during the last 24 hours, with minimum temperature -06C recorded in Kalam, 01 in Mirkhani and Dir, 02 in Malamjabba and Balakot, 03 in Parachinar, Mardan and Saidu Sharif, 04 in Peshawar and Timergara, 05 in Chitral, 07 in Bannu, DI Khan and 09 in Kohat.