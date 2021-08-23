UrduPoint.com

Rain With Thunderstorm Likely In Few Places Of KP: Met

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rain with thunderstorm likely in few places of KP: Met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast rain with thunderstorms and gusty wind in few places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

In a daily report, the regional meteorological center says on Monday that rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected at a few places in Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera,Charsadda, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram and Kohat districts during evening/night.

In other areas hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province.

