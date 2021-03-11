UrduPoint.com
Rain With Thunderstorm Likely In KP: Met

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP: Met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast widespread rain with wind and thunderstorm in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

In a daily report, it says that rain with thunderstorm and snowfall over high mountains is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Dir (Lower & Upper), Chitral, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, South & North Waziristan, Tank and D.

I. Khan districts.

While isolated heavy falls is also expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Dir (Lower & Upper), Chitral, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi districts during the period.

The regional meteorological center says hailstorm was also expected in the province during the period.

