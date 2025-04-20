Rain With Thunderstorms Continues In Abbottabad; Rescue 1122 On High Alert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) In light of the ongoing weather conditions, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety.
All Rescue 1122 stations in the district are on high alert. Emergency response teams have been mobilized and are fully prepared to deal with any emergencies that may arise due to the inclement weather, such as urban flooding, fallen trees, power outages, or landslides in the hilly areas.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, emergency equipment including ambulances, rescue vehicles, boats, and medical supplies have been checked and are ready for deployment. Staff have also been advised to remain on standby around the clock until the weather conditions stabilize.
The district administration has urged citizens to stay indoors during the storm, avoid unnecessary travel, and report any emergencies via the Rescue 1122 helpline. Citizens living in low-lying or landslide-prone areas are particularly advised to remain vigilant.
The ongoing weather system is expected to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have reassured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure their safety.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rain with thunderstorms continues in Abbottabad; rescue 1122 on high alert2 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Jaranwala, condoles with family of tragic accident victims2 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul flays Maharashtra CM’s statement on Aurangzeb’s tomb demolition2 minutes ago
-
NA-55 people to get much-needed relief under PM’s Rs 250m uplift grant: Malik Abrar12 minutes ago
-
Gaza conference on 22nd12 minutes ago
-
8 injuries in Faisalabad incidents22 minutes ago
-
France, Spain & UAE diaspora call for land rights, special courts, one-window investment facility at ..22 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare: Rana Munawar32 minutes ago
-
VC stresses ownership of Institutional, Provincial Resources32 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security at churches32 minutes ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss ties32 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, stolen motorbikes recovered32 minutes ago