Open Menu

Rain With Thunderstorms Continues In Abbottabad; Rescue 1122 On High Alert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Rain with thunderstorms continues in Abbottabad; rescue 1122 on high alert

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) In light of the ongoing weather conditions, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety.

All Rescue 1122 stations in the district are on high alert. Emergency response teams have been mobilized and are fully prepared to deal with any emergencies that may arise due to the inclement weather, such as urban flooding, fallen trees, power outages, or landslides in the hilly areas.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, emergency equipment including ambulances, rescue vehicles, boats, and medical supplies have been checked and are ready for deployment. Staff have also been advised to remain on standby around the clock until the weather conditions stabilize.

The district administration has urged citizens to stay indoors during the storm, avoid unnecessary travel, and report any emergencies via the Rescue 1122 helpline. Citizens living in low-lying or landslide-prone areas are particularly advised to remain vigilant.

The ongoing weather system is expected to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have reassured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure their safety.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

10 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

22 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

23 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan