Rain with thunderstorms continues in Abbottabad; rescue 1122 on high alert

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) In light of the ongoing weather conditions, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety.

All Rescue 1122 stations in the district are on high alert. Emergency response teams have been mobilized and are fully prepared to deal with any emergencies that may arise due to the inclement weather, such as urban flooding, fallen trees, power outages, or landslides in the hilly areas.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, emergency equipment including ambulances, rescue vehicles, boats, and medical supplies have been checked and are ready for deployment. Staff have also been advised to remain on standby around the clock until the weather conditions stabilize.

The district administration has urged citizens to stay indoors during the storm, avoid unnecessary travel, and report any emergencies via the Rescue 1122 helpline. Citizens living in low-lying or landslide-prone areas are particularly advised to remain vigilant.

The ongoing weather system is expected to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have reassured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure their safety.