Rain With Wind- Thunderstorm Expected In KP, Upper Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Rain with wind- thunderstorm expected in KP, upper Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain with wind-thunderstorm expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are also likely to occur at few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, Met office reported.

A strong westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country whereas dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded in Malam Jabba 09, Pattan 08, Kalam 07, Chitral 06, Parachinar 05, Saidu Sharif 04, Mir Khani 03, Drosh 02, Dir (Lower 02, Upper 01), Cherat 01, Punjab: Islamabad (A/P) 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dopatta 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (°C): Leh -04, Kalam, Gupis -01, Skardu 00.

