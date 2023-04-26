Rain with wind, thunderstorm in KP from April 28

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Met Office on Wednesday forecast rain with wind and thunderstorm across the province from April 28 to May 02 with few heavy falls.

However, the weather would remain partly cloudy in most parts of the province during the next 24 to 48 hours while scattered thunderstorm, rain, isolated hailstorm with gusty wind are expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber and Swabi districts.

Meanwhile, isolated thunderstorm-rain and gusty wind with isolated hailstorm is likely to occur in Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Orakzai, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

The weather remained dry and partly cloudy in most districts of the province, however thunderstorm-rain occurred at isolated places in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Bajaur and Khyber districts.

During the last 24 hours the maximum temperature in major cities of the province was recorded as; Peshawar 35C, Parachinar 21, Bannu 32, Mardan 34, Chitral27, DI Khan 37, Kalam 22, Dir 28, Kohat 35 and Malamjabba 18.